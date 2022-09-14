Vietnamese couple achieves American dream after living on other end of the world for nearly a decade

VALPARAISO — When Julie Tran moved from Vietnam to America, she never dreamed that 20 years later she and her husband would be running their own nail salon.

Last month, LA Nails unveiled its fashionable new look on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, which has been over two years in the making. Although Tran and her husband, Andy Hoang, have owned the business for more than 15 years, they had previously rented out a storefront across the street from the new salon.

Tran and Hoang had the opportunity to purchase property to build their own storefront. They couldn’t pass it up, expanding their space from 1,150 square feet to almost 1,700 square feet.

“Business is going very good,” Tran said. “We relocated across the street because we didn’t have to worry about losing any previous business, since it wouldn’t be hard to find the new salon.”

At 29, Tran moved to the U.S. by herself in 2000. She taught herself English by reading the labels of items at grocery stores and by reciting subtitles when watching English language movies.

“I only had $1,200 in my pocket when I came here,” she said.

Tran originally landed in Jacksonville, Illinois, and lived with a relative. Nearly a year later, she moved to Houston with a friend and planned to earn a college degree because her Vietnamese chemistry degree didn’t apply in the U.S.

But she realized that, only working part-time at a nail salon, college was not in her financial reach.

“The pay wasn’t that good and I needed to make more money,” Tran said. “I talked to my uncle and he told me if I wanted to make better money I’d have to go where it was cold."

After receiving some contacts for employment in a few Midwestern states, Tran received a call back from LA Nails in Valparaiso. Two years later, the former owner sold the salon to Tran in April 2004.

“When I first came here I looked around and thought, ‘Oh no, what did I get myself into?'” she said with a chuckle. “Houston was such a big city and I came to Valpo and thought, ‘This is not good.’ But I started making good money because I was working seven days a week.”

Tran and Hoang knew each other before she moved to America, but the two reconnected when she went back to visit Vietnam in 2003.

“I’d travel once a year to see him and communicated through Yahoo Messenger, FaceTime and Skype to keep our relationship going,” Tran said. “Every day I’d come home and we’d talk on the phone even though one person would be falling asleep because of the time change.”

Although there was a 12-hour time difference between the two, they still managed to stay connected and got married in 2005, when Hoang also bought a stake in the nail salon. The couple each have different last names because in Vietnamese culture, you don’t take over your partner’s last name, she said.

The couple endured a long-distance relationship for five more years until Hoang moved to the states in November 2010.

“We lived separate for a long time because I had to become a citizen first in order to sponsor him. It was difficult process going through immigration,” she said. “It took us five, almost six years for Andy to get here.”

Hoang became a citizen in 2014 and was able to pick up English swiftly after studying it in Vietnam for over seven years, he said.

“This country has a lot better of an opportunity and such good people,” Hoang said. “It’s real freedom.”

Tran and Hoang now work at the salon and employ three workers.

“I have a good establishment here now in Valpo. All of my friends are here and they’re incredible to me,” Tran said. “I credit my employees, my husband, my mom and everybody who comes to my salon. They’re the ones who keep me going. It’s a big factor for my success.”