Wall Street eyes alternative data to track economy reopening

The reopening of businesses shut due to the coronavirus pandemic is fueling optimism on Wall Street that the U.S. economy is on the path to recovering from a steep recession.

How quickly that recovery happens hinges on the outbreak subsiding and on Americans feeling confident and safe enough to return to their pre-lockdown habits.

For an up-to-the-minute read on consumer behavior, Wall Street is monitoring the number of people moving through airport security checkpoints, restaurant reservations and gasoline demand, among other data. This information is particularly valuable now because conventional economic reports on hiring, consumer confidence and spending can lag a month or more.

“We’re looking at them as an indicator of consumer behavior, and really consumer trust in the health infrastructure,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “What this high frequency data is telling us is that behavior is starting to recover, and that’s a good sign for the reopening, if it continues.”

The Transportation Security Administration’s daily tally of people moving through its checkpoints at airports indicates that more Americans are taking to the skies, though the tally remains far below where it was a year ago.