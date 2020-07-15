Walmart will start requiring all customers to wear masks

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said in a statement that it hopes Walmart's move will be a “tipping point in this public health debate.”

Retailers had been hesitant to issue chain-wide mandates for fear of angering some customers. They also didn't want to have their workers play the role of enforcers of the protocols. It was already hard enough to get some customers to comply, even in the states that had the mandates. However, the recent surge of new virus cases — particularly in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona — has left them with no choice, retail experts say.

“I think Walmart's decision will give cover to other retailers to require masks," said Michael J. Hicks, an economist at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. “I applaud Walmart and others for stepping in."

Bryan Eshelman, a managing director in the retail practice at consultancy AlixPartners, noted that retailers needed to step in to reduce their health risks and that having a virus case is disruptive.

“It is a business risk that they need to manage for the safety of employees and customers," he said.

Eshelman added that he believes making shoppers comply with the mask protocols will be easier now that wearing masks is becoming more of the norm.