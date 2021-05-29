WATCH NOW: Mountains of sand, beaches and National Park trails — in Indiana!

Glaciers towering hundreds of feet tall carved an epic landscape of shore, sandhills and savanna along the Northwest Indiana coast more than 10,000 years ago.
Little did Mother Nature know she was forming what would become one of the greatest Midwestern summer playgrounds along the south shoreline of Lake Michigan.
The Wisconsin glaciation forged the towering Indiana Dunes, massive sandhills that loom over pristine beaches.
Waves break near driftwood at scenic Kemil Beach, which is part of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
In what is now the recently anointed Indiana Dunes National Park, Lake Michigan forms an inland ocean that stretches as far as the eye can see.
A seemingly infinite blue horizon impresses after one finds a parking spot, passes the wafting smell of grilled bratwurst in the parking lot and sinks one's toes in the warm sand as the lake extends ever onward into the distance.
The day might be a relaxing rest on a beach blanket, but the view is breathtaking, rare to behold in the otherwise largely landlocked Midwest.
The staircase from the top of Diana's Dune heads north to a small forest before opening up to the Lake Michigan shoreline.
"People visiting for the first time don't realize how vast and like an ocean it is," said Lorelai Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism. "When they hear, 'lake,' they automatically think of something inland and smaller. When I bring people to Lake Michigan for the first time they're astonished."
Last year, the Indiana Dunes National Park -- combined with the Indiana Dunes State Park it surrounds on all sides -- drew 3.6 million visitors. That's slightly fewer visitors than Yellowstone but more than Maine's popular Acadia National Park.
The view from the top of Mt. Jackson points eastward to Beverly Shores and Michigan City.
Most people flocked to the beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline, coated with sand that squeaks underfoot.
But visitors also flooded to visit trails, historical sites, woods that boast one of the nation's most diverse ecosystems and other attractions during the pandemic.
It's one of the most biodiverse places in the country with more varieties of orchids than the entire state of Hawaii.
Uncharacteristic of the rest of the Hoosier state -- and just about anywhere else in the Midwest -- visitors can see a combination of prickly pear cacti, pine trees, blowouts and timber graveyards where the shifting sands have killed all the trees and left behind only driftwood and barren trunks.
Great Blue Herons take flight with great regularity, flapping off into the distance.
And visitors can observe migratory birds flit from reed to reed as watch hawks, falcons and other raptors hunt overhead.
This year, the Indiana Dunes National Park, which became of the nation's newest National Parks in 2019, added the Diana of the Dunes Trail, which offers a challenging hike and a sweeping view of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The park also added the Flower Quest, which guides people to see the variety of flowers at the fourth-most biodiverse park in the National Parks system.
It's in fact so biodiverse University of Chicago Professor Henry Cowles, the inventor of ecology, reportedly jumped off a moving train in the dunes to study the wide variety of flora and fauna.
"The Diana of the Dunes Dare is patterned off the Three Dunes Challenge in the State Park," Indiana Dunes National Park Spokesman Bruce Rowe said. "She was this legendary figure who lived in the dunes after abandoning her life in Chicago to come out to the wilderness in the early 1900s. She got a lot of new coverage between Chicago and the national media.
"There are frankly a lot of ghost stories about her. She's a well-known figure who testified in 1916 for the Indiana Dunes to become a National Park. We tell her story with interpretive signs on the former Succession Trail at West Beach that features more than 500 stores.
"It leads to an overlook where you can see downtown Chicago across Lake Michigan. The view is spectacular."
The Indiana Dunes National Park hopes to again reopen the exhibition room at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center in Porter as well as the auditorium that screens a new 24-minute introductory welcome film that debuted at the 49er Theater in Valparaiso last fall. Rangers are again resuming tours of the park, including to places like Pinhook Bog that are only accessible by Ranger-led trailers.
Indiana Dunes Tourism also has been trying to boost traffic by making the parks more pet friendly and by encouraging volunteering, including equipping hikers to pick up trash while they're out and about on the trails.
More and more people have been coming to see the diverse forest, savanna, prairie and wetlands ecosystems by hiking at spots like West Beach, Miller Woods, Tolleston Dunes and Cowles Bogs. Spread across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana, the spread-out Indiana Dunes National Park is home to more than 170 miles of hiking trails.
"The trails are open to people of all hiking abilities, from those looking for a challenge to flat surfaces," Weimer said.
Some of the more strenuous trails are worth the effort, she said.
The Three Dunes Challenge takes one to the top of three of the tallest sand dunes, offering sweeping panoramic views of Lake Michigan, the surrounding landscape and the Chicago skyline.
Trail 9 at the Indiana Dunes State Park has been rated one of the most scenic hikes in the country by USA Today.
"Trail 9 has flat parts and adventurous parts," Weimer said. "It takes an hour and a half, so you need the time to put forth. With Cowles Bog, you need the time to put forth if you plan to make it all the way to the beach."
While the Indiana Dunes have long been popular with beachgoers looking to while away a summer day, more people have been coming to hike and bicycle, especially during the pandemic.
During the spring, hundreds of different varieties of flowers are in bloom -- some so rare they only grow on the side of one dune.
More than a thousand different plant species can be seen throughout the year.
"More people have been discovering the hiking and how it's relaxing and good at relieving stress," Weimer said. "It can be life-changing. You can hop on all these different trails and see all these different flowers through the seasons. You can go to hot spots to see birdfoot violets, blackberry cat's foot, common lousewort and jacks in the pulpit."
Spots like the Heron Rookery, Hell's Prairie, Miller Woods and West Beach are home to many different flowers that start to bloom in the spring.
She encourages people to watch the Indiana Dunes Tourism YouTube videos so they can learn about the best beaches to visit, the best hikes to take and what landmarks to visit.
"We're known for our beaches, and I would encourage people to come out early to find parking, especially during summer weekends," she said. "But I would encourage people to look beyond the beaches to the Nature Center at the Indiana Dunes State Park, to the programming they offer, to the Ranger-led programming at the National Park, and to the rugged outdoor adventures."
People can visit historical sites, including the Century of Progress Homes in Beverly Shores or the Chellburg Farms along the Little Calumet River, where there are plans to add a kayak launch.
"This isn't one of those National Parks with one or two entrances," she said. "You have to drive through to sample the Indiana Dunes and appreciate what they have to offer."
Visitors also can see more than 370 species of birds, including Great Blue Herons, Great Horned Owls, Peregrine Falcons and many migratory species that pass through on their way to warmer climes.
"Anyone hiking out there has seen wild turkeys," she said. "I've seen hawks and owls. They look majestic."
People also can venture beyond the National Park to visit nearby attractions, such as restaurants in Chesterton and Valparaiso.
Indiana Dunes Tourism offers a variety of discounts online that will save travelers money at local businesses, including hotels and dining establishments.
"People come for the beaches and the dunes, but there's so much more both within the parks and beyond," she said. "Some people suggested we would see a big bump in attendance after the National Park name change and then go back to normal.
"But more and more people are discovering us as a destination."
The Indiana Dunes are definitely something one should discover if they've never been, said LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett.
"We didn't get this distinction by accident," he said. "This is Indiana's ocean. Once you've seen the inland ocean, you'll realize what I'm saying."