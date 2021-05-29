WATCH NOW: Mountains of sand, beaches and National Park trails — in Indiana!

It's in fact so biodiverse University of Chicago Professor Henry Cowles, the inventor of ecology, reportedly jumped off a moving train in the dunes to study the wide variety of flora and fauna.

"The Diana of the Dunes Dare is patterned off the Three Dunes Challenge in the State Park," Indiana Dunes National Park Spokesman Bruce Rowe said. "She was this legendary figure who lived in the dunes after abandoning her life in Chicago to come out to the wilderness in the early 1900s. She got a lot of new coverage between Chicago and the national media.

"There are frankly a lot of ghost stories about her. She's a well-known figure who testified in 1916 for the Indiana Dunes to become a National Park. We tell her story with interpretive signs on the former Succession Trail at West Beach that features more than 500 stores.

"It leads to an overlook where you can see downtown Chicago across Lake Michigan. The view is spectacular."

The Indiana Dunes National Park hopes to again reopen the exhibition room at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center in Porter as well as the auditorium that screens a new 24-minute introductory welcome film that debuted at the 49er Theater in Valparaiso last fall. Rangers are again resuming tours of the park, including to places like Pinhook Bog that are only accessible by Ranger-led trailers.