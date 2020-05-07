White assumes expanded publishing role for Times parent company

White said he looks forward to continuing the Madison paper’s commitment to serving local communities through “outstanding journalism and creative engagement with our readers and advertisers.”

Acknowledging the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown have created for the local news industry, White said the company is positioned to emerge from the crisis stronger than it entered.

“It’s a transformational time,” he said. “What we’ve just gone through has proven the importance of local news.”

While continuing to provide local news coverage and a platform for advertisers, White said Lee is pivoting to become a full-service marketing agency, helping clients reach customers through all media, including print, online, social media, broadcast and even billboards by using data and analytics to inform decisions.

“Over the past few years, we’ve quietly been building a full-service agency.” he said. “We expect to see that part of our business move to the forefront as the economy begins to recover.”

White plans to split his time between Madison and Northwest Indiana, where he chairs the Lake Area United Way and serves on the board of the local Salvation Army.