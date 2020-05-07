White assumes expanded publishing role for Times parent company

Lee Enterprises has named The Times of Northwest Indiana Publisher Chris White as the Madison-based Wisconsin State Journal's next publisher.
White, who currently oversees a group of Lee newspapers in Illinois, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin, including the State Journal, took over Thursday for outgoing Wisconsin State Journal Publisher Tom Wiley, who was named publisher of The Buffalo (N.Y.) News.
White will continue as publisher of The Times and will be based in Munster.
On Thursday, White credited the strong performance of his Northwest Indiana team with creating this expanded opportunity.
"Northwest Indiana has been one of Lee’s best performing enterprises, year-after-year," White said in a note to his Munster-based staff regarding the promotion. "Because on this team, everyone contributes, everyone is empowered to do the right thing and we all take the responsibility of serving our readers, advertisers and community seriously."
He will be the 16th chief executive to lead the 181-year-old Wisconsin newspaper.
White will be working closely in the new Madison publishing role with Times of Northwest Indiana Executive Editor Marc Chase, who also recently was promoted to Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises, overseeing 14 of Lee Enterprises' news staffs in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
White said he looks forward to continuing the Madison paper’s commitment to serving local communities through “outstanding journalism and creative engagement with our readers and advertisers.”
Acknowledging the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown have created for the local news industry, White said the company is positioned to emerge from the crisis stronger than it entered.
“It’s a transformational time,” he said. “What we’ve just gone through has proven the importance of local news.”
While continuing to provide local news coverage and a platform for advertisers, White said Lee is pivoting to become a full-service marketing agency, helping clients reach customers through all media, including print, online, social media, broadcast and even billboards by using data and analytics to inform decisions.
“Over the past few years, we’ve quietly been building a full-service agency.” he said. “We expect to see that part of our business move to the forefront as the economy begins to recover.”
White plans to split his time between Madison and Northwest Indiana, where he chairs the Lake Area United Way and serves on the board of the local Salvation Army.
“I want to be a part and give back to the community I live in and work in and get engaged in Madison like I have in Northwest Indiana,” White said.
White, 53, grew up in Oklahoma and began his career at the Ada Evening News, his hometown paper. He served as publisher of The Repository in Canton, Ohio, and group publisher for GateHouse-Ohio Media and as regional vice president of sales for Community Newspaper Holdings and publisher of The Edmond Sun and McAlester News-Capital.
He joined Lee in 2013 as publisher of Times Media Company and was named a Lee group publisher in 2015. Lee operates 77 daily newspapers in 26 states.
Lee is half-owner of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times.
