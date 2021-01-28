Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street

It's not just you. What's going on with GameStop's stock doesn't make sense to a lot of people.

The struggling video game retailer's stock has been making stupefying moves this month, wild enough to raise concerns from professional investors on Wall Street to the hallways of regulators and the White House in Washington.

The frenzy hit new heights Thursday when several trading platforms limited their customers from making certain trades with GameStop.

It's all forcing hard questions about whether the stock market is in a dangerous bubble and whether a new generation of traders should be allowed to take full advantage of all the tools and free trades available on their phones, regardless of how reckless they may seem to outsiders. At the same time, champions of the 99% are cheering louder from the sidelines, saying the moves mean that hedge funds, Wall Street and the 1% are finally getting their comeuppance.

Here's a look at how we got here:

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH GAMESTOP’S STOCK?