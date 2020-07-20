WiseWay, Aldi mandating masks as more stores, communities require face coverings

"As of last week, we saw major national retailers come out with (a) mandatory mask policy. In an effort to stand together for the safety of everybody, we decided to adopt the policy as of today," Gargano said.

Starting July 27, customers must wear masks or other face coverings to enter Aldi stores.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority," Aldi said in a news release. We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus. Our new face covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19. All ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months."

Aldi has locations locally in Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Hammond, Gary, Portage, LaPorte, Valparaiso, Michigan City and Lowell. Anyone who who refuses to wear a mask into an Aldi store still has options.

"We encourage any customer that is unable or unwilling to wear a face covering, to visit shop.aldi.us for grocery delivery - and even Curbside Grocery Pickup in many location," Aldi said in a press release.