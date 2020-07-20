You are the owner of this article.
WiseWay Market to require face masks starting Monday
WiseWay Market to require face masks starting Monday

WiseWay Market

WiseWay Market will now require shoppers to wear face masks inside its stores to curb the spread of COVID-19, it announced Monday.

"This is a simple step we can take together to help ensure everyone’s safety," the grocer said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who doesn't bring their own mask can buy one directly from the store for $1.

WiseWay's notice follows moves toward mandatory face masks from several regional businesses, national chains and local communities.

To date, others that already or will soon mandate masks be worn on their property include the following:

  • Aldi
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • CVS
  • Dollar Tree
  • Home Depot
  • Horseshoe Casino
  • Kohl's
  • Kroger
  • Lowe's
  • Meijer
  • Menard's
  • PetSmart
  • Sam's Club
  • Starbucks
  • Strack & Van Til,
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens

Jewel-Osco, one of Chicagoland's best-known chain grocers, said it would also require customers to wear masks at all its stores, starting Tuesday.

Regional towns and cities that have announced mask requirements in public settings include Beverly Shores, Gary, Hammond and most recently, Merrillville.

LaPorte County has issued a county-wide mandate, and the Lake County court system is encouraging everyone inside its buildings to wear face coverings.

A statewide mask requirement is in effect for Illinois, the Secretary of State announced July 9.

Some mandates include exceptions for certain individuals including children, people with health conditions and others.

Health officials have recommended widespread use of face masks to prevent the spread of the disease, which was killed about 143,000 Americans and over 2,600 Hoosiers as of Monday.

WiseWay Market operates stores in Crown Point, Kouts and Winfield.

