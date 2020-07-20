WiseWay Market to require face masks starting Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WiseWay Market will now require shoppers to wear face masks inside its stores to curb the spread of COVID-19, it announced Monday.

"This is a simple step we can take together to help ensure everyone’s safety," the grocer said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who doesn't bring their own mask can buy one directly from the store for $1.

WiseWay's notice follows moves toward mandatory face masks from several regional businesses, national chains and local communities.

To date, others that already or will soon mandate masks be worn on their property include the following:

Aldi

Apple

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

CVS

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

Horseshoe Casino

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe's

Meijer

Menard's

PetSmart

Sam's Club

Starbucks

Strack & Van Til,

Target

Walmart

Walgreens