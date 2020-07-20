WiseWay Market to require face masks starting Monday

Regional towns and cities that have announced mask requirements in public settings include Beverly Shores, Gary, Hammond and most recently, Merrillville.
LaPorte County has issued a county-wide mandate, and the Lake County court system is encouraging everyone inside its buildings to wear face coverings.
A statewide mask requirement is in effect for Illinois, the Secretary of State announced July 9.
Some mandates include exceptions for certain individuals including children, people with health conditions and others.
Health officials have recommended widespread use of face masks to prevent the spread of the disease, which was killed about 143,000 Americans and over 2,600 Hoosiers as of Monday.
WiseWay Market operates stores in Crown Point, Kouts and Winfield.
