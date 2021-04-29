Your Brand, Your Body seminar and vendor fair planned in Gary

 Skip to main content
The Your Brand, Your Body seminar and vendor fair is returning to Gary to help teach businesses how to build their brand and people how to get fit.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA of Northwest Indiana at 150 W. 15th Ave. in Gary. It includes a vendor fair between noon and 4 p.m. where the public can come to shop and network with local businesses offering an array of products and services.

The full-day workshop is presented by title sponsor Community Advocates of Northern Indiana and sponsors J’s Breakfast Club, Indiana Garza Fat Loss Camp, Urban League of NWI, Discover You, Charmed I'm Sure and Popcorn World. Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR will teach business owners how to develop their brands, while Tiffany Blakemore of Vitamin T Fitness will offer health and fitness classes.

The Your Brand, Your Body event includes a panel discussion in which Blakemore will talk about maintaining the mind, body and soul, and Whittington will discuss marketing, advertising and how to pitch stories to media outlets.

The panelists include Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy Leavell, NBC Chicago's Pam Oliver, Crawford Broadcasting's Jana Bonds and advertising consultant William T. Rogers. 

"Our panel is filled with heavy hitters from the media and advertising industries," Whittington said.

Chef Pamela Staples Ward will do a cooking demonstration, and photographer Geoff Black will take professional head shots during the vendor fair. Exercise demonstrations will include cardio fitness, cardio drumming, salsa dancing and line dancing.

For more information, email Whittington at Chelsea@CWHITT.biz.

