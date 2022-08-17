Butterflies in the Park to be presented in Highland

Hospice of the Calumet Area (HCA) will cherish life during a Butterflies in the Park event on Sunday.

The organization's first Butterflies in the Park event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wicker Park in Hammond. The event will honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones during a butterfly release to kick off a butterfly hunt.

Seven-year-old Ethan will release a butterfly in honor of his aunt, 15-year-old Ryan will release one in memory of his grandparents and 10-year-old Addie will honor her “Pappou.”

“We are so excited to see families scurry through Wicker Park searching for 25 hand-crafted butterflies valued from $50-1,000,” said Joan McInerney, HCA development director. “We are so grateful to celebrate our loved ones and pay tribute to the beautiful legacies they leave behind in their families. Someone is going to find a $1,000 butterfly and that is just so awesome.”

HCA RN Tammy VanVleet originally suggested the idea of the release after a co-worker passed in 2020. After discussions, the creation of Butterflies in the Park began.

“We have so many loved ones that we all remember and this is a wonderful opportunity to honor them,” said VanVleet. “This job is so inspiring because we build relationships with the most amazing patients and families and we need to keep their memories alive and well in our hearts. This is going to be an incredible day.”

The day will also be filled with music, food and activities for the entire family. Tickets for the event and butterflies for the release can be purchased online at HospiceCalumet.org/butterflies. Event sponsors include The Times Media Co., NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital, Peoples Bank and Calumet Electric Supply Corporation.

FYI: Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under). For more information, call 219.922.2732 or visit HospiceCalumet.org/butterflies.