Rose, our club member whose kindness and courtesy to her fellow players are worth emulating, says that a chrysanthemum by any other name would be easier to spell.

In a duplicate event, Rose played at four spades after East had preempted. Since some pairs might reach 3NT, where there were 11 top tricks, Rose needed 12 at spades.

West led his club, and Rose took dummy's ace. To take two rounds of trumps and then lose a club, hoping to ruff a club in dummy, wasn't safe (though that play would work as the cards lay). If West held the missing trump, he would ruff in.

Last trump

So Rose drew all the trumps and took her three top diamonds, pitching a club. She lost a club, ruffed East's club return and led her last trump at the 10th trick. West had to save a high diamond since dummy still had a diamond, hence he could keep only two hearts. So dummy threw the diamond, and Rose took the K-A of hearts and won Trick 13 with her seven.

A squeeze by any other name would be as sweet. (Alas for Rose, 6NT makes with a similar squeeze.)

