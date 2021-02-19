By the numbers

“Where did you go to college?” I asked Cy the Cynic.

“State,” Cy said cryptically. “If I had a quarter for every math exam I failed, I’d have eleven dollars and sixty-two cents.”

Against Cy’s four spades, West led the ten of hearts: jack, queen, ruff. Cy led a club to dummy and a trump to his queen, and West won. The Cynic ruffed the heart return and drew trumps; he had one left. When he led a diamond, West won and led a third heart, forcing out Cy’s last trump. Cy took his club tricks, but East won the last two tricks with the ace of diamonds and a heart. Down one.

Heart leads

Cy failed another math exam. He had six trumps, and as he played, he had to draw three rounds of trumps and handle four heart leads. Seven into six won’t go.

After Cy ruffs the second heart, he must lead a diamond. West wins and forces with a heart, and Cy leads another diamond. When East wins, he can’t lead a fourth heart effectively: Dummy has a trump. So Cy can draw trumps and take his tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S 7 6 H K J 2 D 9 6 5 2 C A K 7 4. Your partner opens one spade, you bid two clubs, he rebids two spades and you try 2NT. Partner then bids three hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner suggests six spades, four hearts and minimum strength. If he had a better 6-4 hand such as A Q 10 5 4 3, A Q 9 4, A 3, 2, his second bid would have been three spades or two hearts. Your hand is worth a jump to four spades. Partner may hold A J 10 5 4 3, A Q 5 4, 3, 8 6.

