Calculated risks

"I took a calculated risk here as declarer," a club player told me, displaying today's deal. "Man, was my math bad!"

West had led the deuce of clubs against four hearts: nine, ten, ace.

"I led a trump to dummy's ace," South said, "and a trump to my jack. I knew that was the percentage play to pick up the trumps. West won and led a second club to East's queen, and East shifted to the queen of spades. I took the ace and led the queen of diamonds for a finesse, but West won, and the defense cashed two spades for down two.

"I think my calculations were a little off."

Winners

South had 10 potential winners: five trumps, three diamonds and the two black-suit aces. He needed to avoid four losers.

After South wins the first trick, he should take the A-K of trumps to gain time. He next leads the ace and a second diamond. West can win, cash his queen of trumps and lead a club to East, but South wins the spade shift and discards his two low spades on dummy's good diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S K 7 4 H Q 10 9 D K 8 3 C K 8 7 2. Your partner opens one heart, and the next player overcalls two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: Your hand is too strong for a raise to two hearts, especially since the value of your king of diamonds has gone up. But neither do you have the strength to commit to game. Bid 2NT, suggesting 10 to 12 points, balanced pattern and a trick in diamonds. Maybe your partner will jump to four hearts.

