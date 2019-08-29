Lions host fundraiser for Ross Township Food Pantry
MERRILLVILLE —The Merrillville Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Ross Township Food Pantry Sept. 26 at the American Legion Hall, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville.
It runs from 4-7 p.m. and features grilled chicken and rib tips, baked potato, baked beans, salad and dessert. There's a cash bar.
Meals are dine in or carry out.
Tickets are $15 and must be bought in advance at the Legion, 219-769-3071, the Ross Township Office, 219-769-2111 or Ellen Hennessy at 219-718-0203.
Sorority presents Bubbles & Brunch
HOBART — The Beta Rho Chapter of Tri Kappa holds its 38th annual Day of Elegance "Bubbles & Brunch" Sept. 22 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. 30 in Hobart.
Boutiques are open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Brunch is served at 12:30 and a style show follows. It features fashions from Beyond Pink, Valparaiso, and Dune Clothiers at the Schoolhouse Shop in Chesterton.
Benefits from the style show support local charitable and cultural organizations and provide yearly scholarships.
Tickets are $40 per person and available at www.betarhotrikappa.org.
Pointers offered on prepping herbs for winter
CHESTERTON —The Porter County Herb Society presents a program at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Westchester Library, Bertha Wood Room, 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton.
The topic is getting herbs ready for winter and is presented by Doreen King of Lakeside Lavendar in LaPorte.
Basic handgun safety class on tap
CHESTERTON — The North Porter County Conservative Club presents a basic handgun safety and marksmanship/victim violence avoidance class from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the club, 933 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton.
Cost of the class is $30. The club provides all guns, ammunition, eyes and ear protection. The victim avoidance class is taught by 2 Chesterton police officers.
Text Bill Kucek at 219-309-6651 to sign up or with questions.
Hobart Family YMCA holds preschool open house
HOBART —The Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place hosts a preschool open house from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 19.
The preschool strives to promote individual growth through learning, exploration and creativity. The teachers are professionally trained and certified, with continual professional development.
Guests are welcome to tour the facility and learn about the curriculum, which includes learning centers, music, arts and crafts, computers, swimming, physical education and more.
For more information call 219-942-2183 or visit the website at www.hobartymca.org.
Hobart Family Y offers before, after school care
HOBART —Enrollment is now open for the 2019-2020 Hobart Y offers before, after school care programs
This program, for the School City of Hobart School District and River Forest Community School Corp., is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Parents can enjoy a sense of peace knowing their children are being taken care of when their schedules don’t match school schedules. The YMCA offers enrollment for continuous care throughout the school year, including Before & After School care, School's Out Day Camp, and care during inclement weather. For more information, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.