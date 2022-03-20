Calendar of events

Women Veterans Conference scheduled

HIGHLAND —DAV Chapter #17 of Hammond hosts a Women Veterans Conference April 2 at Wicker Park Social Center.

Check-in and a continental breakfast are at 9:30 a.m.; the program begins at 10.

All active duty service members, veterans, community partners and supporters are invited to attend the free conference.

It includes a free lunch, vendors, raffles, gifts, workshops and tools to provide healing and promote hope.

Local members of the National Women Veterans United will assist.

Speakers for this event will represent the Adam Benjamin VA Clinic from Crown Point and the DAV Chapter #17 Service Officers Team.

Register at NWVU.org. Questions? contact IND DAV at 219-629-0594 or NWVU at 872-731-2150.

St. Elijah sells Easter baked goods

MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Church holds an Easter bake sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the church, hall, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville.

All the good are homemade and include apple, cherry and cheese strudels, nut rolls, cookies and more.

To pre-order email Stelijahkolo@gmail.com, playitagain31@outlook.com. or call 219-942-9762.

Fundraiser benefits St. Joseph's Carmelite Home

The honor society Kappa Beta Delta of Ivy Tech Community College-Lake County campus, hosts a fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. April 19 at the Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

A fire on May 16, 2021, destroyed 3 of the 4 buildings at the Carmelite Home property had to be demolished.

Proceeds will be donated to the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home in East Chicago.

