Calendar of events

Rise 'n Roll Bakery rolls into Medical Center
HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with Rise’n Roll Bakery from 8 a.m.-noon or until all goods are gone on March 10.
This fundraiser is open to the public and will feature a selection of doughnuts, cheeses, butter and a variety of other bakery delights.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2021 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.
The Rise 'n Roll Bakery sale will be held in Rooms 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. For more information, call 219-947-6011.
St. Mary Medical Center hosts fundraiser
HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with Mimi’s Candles and Gifts from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 20.
It offers a selection of natural, handmade candles, soaps and bath bombs.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2021 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.
The Mimi’s Candles and Gifts sale will be held in Room 3 near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. For more information, call 219-947-6011.
St. Patrick's Day in Crown Point
CROWN POINT — The city has various events planned for St. Patrick's Day.
Crown Point Fire & Rescue hosts a corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 17. Pre-ticket sales are now open.
The Office of Special Events is accepting applications for food vendors and organizations wishing to participate in this year's St. Patrick's parade. The parade will begin at dusk on March 17.
For more information, contact 219-662-3290.
Student artwork on display
CHESTERTON —Representative artwork from students in grades K-12 will be on display at the Duneland School 2020 Art Show at the Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton.
The first exhibit, March 3-14, features artwork of students in grades K-8. An opening reception is from 6-7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Center.
The second exhibit, March 17-31, will feature the artwork of students in grades 9-12. An opening reception will be hosted for grades 9-12 at the center from 6-7:30 p.m. March 18.
The exhibits are open to the public without cost during Chesterton Art Center hours Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bilingual Healing Mass
CHICAGO - St. Kevin, Annunciata, St. George and St. Francis de Sales Churches from Chicago's Southeast Side will present a Bilingual Healing Mass featuring a blessing with a relic of St. Peregrine on March 3.
The Mass takes place at 7 p.m. at St. Kevin Church, 10501 S. Torrence Ave., Chicago. For more information, call 773-721-2563.
Mowhawks serve fish every Friday in Lent
HAMMOND — The Hammond Mohawks Lenten fish fry is served from 3:45-7 p.m. every Friday in Lent. All-you-can-eat pollack is $12. Other plated dinners range from $10 to $15 and include walleye, lake perch, fried shrimp, sauteed Cajun shrimp with yellow ride, frog legs and combo platters. All dinners are served with either baked potato or fries, cole slaw, salad with house dressing, bread, mac and cheese and dessert. Carry-outs are available.
Valpo Boy Scouts host fish fry March 6
VALPARAISO — Boy Scout Troop 963 serves a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. March 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso.
Tickets are $12 per person; those 8 and younger eat free of charge. Dinner is all-you-can-eat fish with Irish potatoes, cole slaw, beets and water and lemonade. Pop is available for an additional cost.
Tickets are available at the front door.
Fish 'n More at Holy Spirit
SCHERERVILLE — The Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., hosts a fish fry from 3-7 p.m. every Friday until April 10.
Pollock, shrimp, lake perch, catfish, tilapia, chicken strips, cabbage rolls, potato pirohi and potato pancakes will be available. Most dinners are served with one side, bread and butter, cole slaw, dessert and coffee. Sides include fries, mac and cheese or haluski (noodles and cabbage).
Carry-outs are available.
At noon on April 10, there will be an Easter bake sale. For more information, visit holyspiritschererville.com or call 219-864-1529.
Tri Kappa sells chocolate eggs beginning March 9
CROWN POINT — Crown Point Tri Kappa will again sell its chocolate Easter eggs beginning March 9.
The 4 ounce eggs are $5 and available at more than 25 retailers. This year's flavors are caramel, coconut cream, krunch, peanut butter krunch and peanut butter.
To order or for further information about Tri Kappa, call the Tri Kappa Egg hotline 219-440-4865, email trikappaeggs@gmail.com or find Tri Kappa Eggs on Facebook.
The 2020 local retailers are Artful Garden, Belush Jewelers, Blooming Nails, Brad’s Designs, Café Fresco, all Crown Point Centier Bank locations, CJ Warren Salon & Spa, Hair Shapers, Hub Bootery, Legacy Team Sports, Michael O’Brien Law, Mullens & Associates, Nicole Thomas Salon, Pappas Restaurant, Rosemary’s Heritage Flowers, Running with Scissors, Salon Sage, Sip Coffeehouse, Sparta Dome, Strack & Van Til (both Crown Point locations), Studio 220, The Yoga Room and Twelve Islands Restaurant.