Calendar of events

Rise 'n Roll Bakery rolls into Medical Center

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with Rise’n Roll Bakery from 8 a.m.-noon or until all goods are gone on March 10.

This fundraiser is open to the public and will feature a selection of doughnuts, cheeses, butter and a variety of other bakery delights.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2021 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The Rise 'n Roll Bakery sale will be held in Rooms 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. For more information, call 219-947-6011.

St. Mary Medical Center hosts fundraiser

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to a fundraiser with Mimi’s Candles and Gifts from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 20.

It offers a selection of natural, handmade candles, soaps and bath bombs.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2021 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.