Calendar of events

Optimist Club forms in Portage

PORTAGE — A new Optimist Club is being organized in Portage.

Residents wishing to help improve the lives of youth are invited to attend an informational meeting about a new Optimist Club forming here.

Community leaders and service-minded individuals will be on hand at the meeting to talk about the future club and to gather ideas about how the club can improve the local community and how volunteers can get involved.

Optimist Clubs throughout the world conduct positive service projects in their communities aimed at providing a helping hand to youth. Members of Optimist Clubs strive to maintain an upbeat attitude and help empower young people to be the best they can be.

Each Optimist Club determines the best way it can serve children in the local community and develops service projects to suit those needs.

“Our children are the future of this community, and it’s up to us to make sure they have the tools they need to be good citizens with a promising future,” said IN North District Optimist Governor, Becky Mahoney. “A local Optimist Club can do just that, but we need volunteers to help determine the biggest areas of need and to help put our plans into action.”