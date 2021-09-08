Calendar of events

Optimist Club forms in Portage
PORTAGE — A new Optimist Club is being organized in Portage.
Residents wishing to help improve the lives of youth are invited to attend an informational meeting about a new Optimist Club forming here.
Community leaders and service-minded individuals will be on hand at the meeting to talk about the future club and to gather ideas about how the club can improve the local community and how volunteers can get involved.
Optimist Clubs throughout the world conduct positive service projects in their communities aimed at providing a helping hand to youth. Members of Optimist Clubs strive to maintain an upbeat attitude and help empower young people to be the best they can be.
Each Optimist Club determines the best way it can serve children in the local community and develops service projects to suit those needs.
“Our children are the future of this community, and it’s up to us to make sure they have the tools they need to be good citizens with a promising future,” said IN North District Optimist Governor, Becky Mahoney. “A local Optimist Club can do just that, but we need volunteers to help determine the biggest areas of need and to help put our plans into action.”
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico and throughout the world.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
There's a meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce office, 6340 E. Main St., Suite A, to learn more.
Pumpkin Festival 5K scheduled
WESTVILLE — The 23rd annual Pumpkin Festival 5K Fun Run/ 5K Walk, sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 2.
Registration is at 7 a.m. at Westville High School parking lot with the run and walk set to begin at 8 a.m. These events are for adults.
Youth events are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Prairie Meadow Park. They include 100 and 400 meter dashes.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops. Those who want to apply may also call Jane Bachman at 219-898-3077or email jabachman305@gmail.com. Applications are also available at the “Westville Pumpkin Festival 2021” website.
Spaghetti dinner aids Ross Township Food Pantry
MERRILLVILLE — The 13th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit the Ross Township Food Pantry is from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Sept. 23.
Dinner is served from 4-7 p.m. at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville.
Spaghetti comes with a choice of sauce - meat, marinara or Greek style - with salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for those under 12.
There will also be a Greek pastry bake sale, cash raffle, raffle baskets, vendors and shopping.
Every Friday, church members volunteer at the food pantry to distribute bags of food to families in need. An average of 500 people are provided food each month and, because of the pandemic and loss of jobs, the number of families needing help is expected to grow.