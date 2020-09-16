Calendar of events

Indiana Dunes host park cleanup Sept. 26

PORTAGE — Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a park cleanup for National Public Lands Day from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 26 at West Beach.

Join park staff, Mermaid Straw, Dig the Dunes, Valparaiso University, and more for a day of stewardship focused around reducing single-use plastic waste and celebrating public lands. This event is an extension of Trash Trekkers, a drop-in trash collection program in the park.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at West Beach, where volunteers will sign in and pick up supplies, though visitors may participate any time before noon. This event is family-friendly and each volunteer will receive a fee-free coupon that grants single-day entry into federal public lands, as well as other free goodies.

Due to continuing concerns about COVID-19, bring a mask and practice social distancing. The bathhouse restrooms will be open for hand-washing. In the spirit of the event, remember to bring reusable water bottles. Trash bags and other safety gear will be provided. Wear appropriate footwear for the beach and trails.