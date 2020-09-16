Calendar of events

Indiana Dunes host park cleanup Sept. 26
PORTAGE — Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a park cleanup for National Public Lands Day from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 26 at West Beach.
Join park staff, Mermaid Straw, Dig the Dunes, Valparaiso University, and more for a day of stewardship focused around reducing single-use plastic waste and celebrating public lands. This event is an extension of Trash Trekkers, a drop-in trash collection program in the park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at West Beach, where volunteers will sign in and pick up supplies, though visitors may participate any time before noon. This event is family-friendly and each volunteer will receive a fee-free coupon that grants single-day entry into federal public lands, as well as other free goodies.
Due to continuing concerns about COVID-19, bring a mask and practice social distancing. The bathhouse restrooms will be open for hand-washing. In the spirit of the event, remember to bring reusable water bottles. Trash bags and other safety gear will be provided. Wear appropriate footwear for the beach and trails.
West Beach is located at 376 North County Line Road in Portage. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/indu and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS. www.nps.gov
Grab a chance to win $5,000
MUNSTER —The Munster Band Backers are offering a lucky ticket holder the change to win $5,000.
They are selling raffle tickets for $20 each and only 1,500 will be sold. There are about 70 tickets left. The winner will be announced at the Sept. 25 Munster home football game. Winner need not be present.
First prize is $5,000, second prize is $2,500 and third prize is $1,000. There are several smaller prizes as well.
To purchase a raffle ticket contact Becky McKeever at pita5275@aol.com.
The Band Backers are also hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Port d’Leau Plaza, 2126 45th St. in Highland. All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Walks-ins are welcome but registration is highly encouraged at https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5588357.
Church serves drive-by community dinner
HAMMOND — Hammond Christian Reformed Church serves a drive-by community dinner from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
It's one meal per customer received in person. The meal consists of tacos, mashed potatoes, dessert and a beverage will be served.
The Hammond Christian Reformed Church is located at 167th St. and Baring Ave. across from the Woodmar Sports Complex. Call 219-844-3331 for more information.
