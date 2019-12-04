Munster Band Backers hosts blood drive Sunday
MUNSTER — The Munster Band Backers hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today during the 33rd annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at the Munster High School auditorium lobby, Door N, 8808 Columbia Ave.
The Band Backers are also selling concessions during the fair, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Walk-ins are welcome.
The menu includes barbecue pork sandwiches, Funyun chicken sandwiches, super nachos, pasta salad, bagels with cream cheese, marching tacos and pop, water and cocoa.
BNI sponsors a Morning with Santa & Friends
HAMMOND —The Bishop Noll Drama Department will host A Morning with Santa & Friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Bishop Noll auditorium, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C. Admission is $10 per family. There will be games, prizes, Christmas skits performed by the BNI Drama Department, and pictures with Santa Claus. For more information, email kjones@bishopnoll.org.
Bishop Noll cheer team hosts Kids Day Out
HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Cheer Team will host Kids Day Out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bishop Noll,1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Parents can drop off children and get their Christmas shopping and wrapping done or just relax. Kids must be potty trained. The cost is $20 per child and includes pizza, snacks, crafts, face painting, a movie gym time and more. Register by contacting Coach Julie Sandoval at 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, or jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.
Christmas concert brings sounds of the season
HAMMOND — An annual tradition returns to the Bishop Noll auditorium this year when the Bishop Noll Band and Choir present their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Guests should enter Door C of the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. They'll enjoy a night of listening and singing favorite Christmas season songs, concluding with a visit from Santa. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
Spaghetti's served Dec. 15
HAMMOND — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is from 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Bishop Noll cafeteria.
Enter Door C at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. It costs $7 and is all you can eat. Students and senior citizens pay a reduced price of $5. Proceeds benefit the BNI Band Program. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
LaPorte County Clerk keynotes at League
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters LaPorte County presents Kathy Chroback, LaPorte County Clerk of the Circuit Court, as the speaker for the Dec. 10, Lunch With The League.
Chroback's job is to be the custodian of the clerk's record and seal, issue process, accept filings of commencement of actions in litigation, enter judgments and orders of the court, receive money in her official capacity, make certified copies of record, issue many kinds of licenses, and keep a record of all wills and matters of trust in probate proceedings.
As an officer of the court, Kathy performs all official duties imposed by statute or by the lawful authority of the Court.
She'll speak about the past election and the upcoming primary, as well as hosting a question and answer period afterward.
The program is at noon at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St.,Michigan City. The public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 and may purchase a lunch of their choice from the menu, in time for the noon presentation.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every 2nd Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille. All information about the League's activities may be found on the website, lwvlaporte.org, by following on Facebook, or by emailing the League at: lwvlaporte@gmail.com.
East Chicago showcases Christmas Around the World
EAST CHICAGO —The public is invited to join in lighting up the holiday season at the East Chicago Public Library this holiday season.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled at the Main Library and will showcase trees representing some of cultures that make up the city’s population. The popular local exhibit will offer visitors a view of holiday celebrations from other countries as well as the United States. This year’s theme is “Christmas around the World.” The setup will be located throughout the Main Library including the Templeton Gallery.
The holiday program is at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the East Chicago Public Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. It will include storytelling by special guests, sing-alongs, a free gift and photo with Santa for children and families, entertainment and more.
The public is invited to view the free exhibit during regular library hours through January 10. A similar tree display will also be featured at the Pastrick Branch library located at 1008 W. Chicago Ave. The Christmas Program is funded in part by the Foundations of East Chicago. For additional information, please contact the Public Relations Department at 397.2453 Ext. 33.