All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Joffrey Nutcracker Children's Auditions

SEPT. 7 AND 10, Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The Joffrey Ballet will hold open auditions for the Children's Cast of Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker at its downtown studios in Joffrey Tower on Sept. 7 and 10 with a video submission audition for a specific role that closes at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9. All students with dance experience that meet casting criteria are welcome to audition. This annual audition is for all young dancers, from any studio or school, interested in auditioning for the show. The audition will be directed by staff from The Joffrey Ballet. For full audition details visit joffrey.org/nutcracker-childrens-cast/

Performances

Staind

SEPT. 8, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The band Staind takes the stage at Silver Creek Event Center on Sept. 8. Concert is at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Mr. Lee's Sweet Home Blues

Sept. 8, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Mr. Lee's Sweet Home Blues will star at The Venue at 8 p.m. Sept. 8. Visit horseshoehammond.com or ticketmaster.com.

Johnny Gill

SEPT. 9, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Johnny Gill and Dave Hollister will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Visit horseshoehammond.com or ticketmaster.com.

Australian Pink Floyd

SEPT. 9, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Australian Pink Floyd will perform at Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 9. Show begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Black Veil Brides

SEPT. 28, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Black Veil Brides & VV with special guest Dark Divine will perform Sept 28 at Hard Rock Live.