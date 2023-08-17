All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Kielbasa Fest

AUG. 19, Kosciuszko Park, East Chicago. The event dedicated to the popular Polish-style sausage will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Kosciuszko Park in East Chicago. Food vendors and live entertainment will be featured. It's a free event but food and beverages will be available for purchase. Among performers at the fest will be Tony Blazonczyk's New Phaze, The E-Z Tones & EZ Tymes DJ as well as Wesoty LUD Polish Folk Dance Company. Visit eastchicago.com.

Performances

LCTG Theater Auditions

Auditions for "1776" will be held Aug 16 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., Aug 20 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or later, and Aug 22 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Call Angie for more details at 219-776-0888.

The Mega-Monsters Tour

AUG. 25, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The Mega-Monsters Tour featuring French heavy metal band Gojira and Mastodon with special guest Lorna Shore will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Visit horseshoehammond.com or ticketmaster.com.

Theresa Caputo Live

AUG. 26, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Theres Capto Live: The Experience will be at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino at 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Psychic medium Caputo has starred on her series "Long Island Medium." Visit horseshoehammond.com or ticketmaster.com.

The Beach Boys

AUG. 18, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Beach Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Eastern at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

AUG. 19, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The show "The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" will be performed at 9 p.m. Eastern Aug. 19 at Four Winds Caasino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.