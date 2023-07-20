All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on Aug. 3. The film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be featured. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Performances

Boney James, Lalah Hathaway

JULY 21, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The Kool Summer Nights Series will feature Boney James and Lalah Hathaway at 8 p.m. July 21. Boney James is touring in support of his latest album "Detour." Visit ticketmaster.com.

LIVE

JULY 21, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. LIVE will play at 9 p.m. Eastern July 21 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Switchfoot

JULY 22, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. Switchfoot brings its show to Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Eastern July 22. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Shinedown

JULY 21, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Shinedown will perform with special guest Sleep Theory on July 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Sharon Owens as Barbra Streisand

JULY 23, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Sharon Owens will perform as the iconic Barbra Streisand at 3 p.m. July 23. Tickets are $40. A pre-show meal is available for an additional $30 presented by Trama Catering. For meal reservations, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2. For show information, visit theatreatthecenter.com.