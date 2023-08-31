All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Performances

Ledisi

SEPT. 1, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Singer Ledisi will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Venue. Visit horseshoehammond. com or ticketmaster.com.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

SEPT. 2, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at The Venue. Visit horseshoehammond.com or ticketmaster.com.

Staind

SEPT. 8, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The band Staind takes the stage at Silver Creek Event Center on Sept. 8. Concert is at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Australian Pink Floyd

SEPT. 9, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Australian Pink Floyd will perform at Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 9. Show begins at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Black Veil Brides

SEPT. 28, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Black Veil Brides & VV with special guest Dark Divine will perform Sept 28 at Hard Rock Live.