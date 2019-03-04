GRIFFITH — While their divorce might still take place, officials from Calumet Township and Griffith agreed Monday to work together as the town's future is determined — and even afterward if it leaves.
The township board held what is believed to be its first meeting in Griffith, instead of in Gary, to show it cares about Griffith's concerns.
"We're just trying to be helpful," said Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson.
The main reason Griffith wants to join either North or St. John township — or form its own — is the huge bill it must pay to Calumet Township each year.
In previous years, the town has paid over $3 million annually to the township.
But, since the town's efforts to leave began about 10 years ago, the Calumet Township has tried to reduce the money Griffith has to pay.
In more recent years, the bill was reduced to just over $1 million. However, last year it rose to about $2.2 million and this year is expected to be about $2.3 million.
"This trend is unsustainable for us," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, told the Township Board. "We can't figure this out."
The primary culprit is the assessed valuation of Gary property has dropped in recent years, Calumet Township Board Chairman Darren Washington said.
In conjunction, Griffith properties have significantly risen during this same time period.
Ryfa noted there is only about a 29 percent tax collection rate in Gary and all of this has combined to raise the contribution that Griffith has to pay the township.
"I'm committed, as a member of the guard, to get the assessed valuation higher so you can pay lower" taxes, Washington said.
He added that another problem affecting the tax bills is "a lot of abandoned property in Gary, Indiana, that needs to be torn down."
The sticking point is the city gets sued by these property owners — most of whom live out of state while retaining ownership — when it tries to tear them down.
Washington said state legislation is needed to give a community the right to tear down such properties without facing legal action.
Another problem is the Tax Increment Financing districts in Gary, many which have not performed as promised.
"We haven't had development with those TIFS" and some have been there for a very long time, Washington noted.
He added that the Gary Redevelopment Commission needs to cut down on TIFs that are not working.
Griffith resident Kathy Ruesken asked the board why it did not start taking action to help the town "until the ship started to sink."
She also said the residents would not be satisfied with a an annual reduction to about $1.5 million when it can reduce it to just over $500,000 if it joins North Township.
"These things should have been talked about years ago," she said.
Robinson noted she is not responsible for the situation, which was created long before she arrived.
She also suggested Griffith should stop holding onto those past events that happened before the current board was formed.
"We have done everything we can to cut as much as we can" with the budget, but the assessed valuation remains a major obstacle to raising Gary's valuation, Washington said.
He also said the township needs to do everything it can to reduce Griffith's annual tab if it is not able to leave the township.
After being rejected for membership by both North and St. John townships late last year, a bill is moving through the Indiana General Assembly that, if passed, would give Griffith until November 2020 to get these townships to reconsider.
While Griffith and Calumet Township remain far apart regarding the budget, the conversation was very cordial and Ryfa said Griffith would want to help the township even if it does leave because they are neighbors.
Board member James Piggee agreed with another board suggestion that the township open up a satellite office in Griffith so residents do not need to go far for assistance.
"We want Griffith to be part of Calumet Township and we want you to speak out."
In this light, Washington announced the township will hold another of its meetings in Griffith on July 1.