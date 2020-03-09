You are the owner of this article.
Can you help police identify this suspect wanted in a tag-switch theft at the Valpo Walmart?

The Valparaiso Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is a suspect in the theft of merchandise by tag switching from the Valparaiso Walmart at 2400 Morthland Dr. last week.

Valpo police said a theft took place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. 

"The female subject in the photographs entered the store and selected several items of merchandise and proceeded to switch tags of the items, lowering her overall cost," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a Facebook post. "The female then exited the store, walking away from staff who observed these actions and asked her to stop."

Police released security photos of the woman, who is pictured above.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Valparaiso Police Department Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135.

Tips also can be tested to TIP411 (847-411). Just enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message and use the word “Switch” in the first line to identify which case you are providing information on.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

