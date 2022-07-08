 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Can you save partner?

Daily Bridge

This week's deals have treated partnership empathy on defense. Everyone knows that partners are apt to do the wrong thing. A good defender tries to help his partner avoid errors.

Cover today's East and South cards and defend as West. Against four spades, you lead the queen of clubs, winning, and a second club. East takes the K-A, as declarer follows. What do you discard?

It appears that the contract must fail. But if South is void in diamonds — a strong possibility on the auction — the defenders' only chance for a fourth trick is a trump promotion: If you can get East to lead a fourth club, you will score your queen of trumps whatever South does.

No choice

If you discard a high diamond or a low heart, East is sure to lead a diamond. To compel him to find the surefire defense, discard your ace of diamonds. East will have no choice but to lead a fourth club.

Be sure to thank your partner for his good lead-directing bid of three clubs, which helped your side prevail.

Daily question

You hold: S 10 3 H 10 9 D 8 7 5 2 C A K 9 7 2. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT, he bids two hearts and you return to two spades. Partner then bids three diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's three diamonds says he remains interested in game despite your weak two-spade preference. His pattern is probably 5-4-4-0. Since you have only seven points, and your club honors won't be too helpful, pass. You would bid again with 10 3, Q 8, A Q 6 4, 9 7 5 4 2.

