Cancer patient donates quilt to Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center

A breast cancer patient and her daughter donated a quilt to the Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center after the center saved her life.

Joellen Mihalov, an 84-year-old Hammond resident, lost her mother, two sisters and other family members to cancer. She discovered a lump in her armpit in March.

“I knew right away what it was,” she said.

A biopsy revealed it was cancer.

“No matter how many biopsies they have had, it is never easy,” Dr. Sheela Konda, Munster Breast Center radiologist and medical director, said. “During the short time period I got to know Joellen, not only from a patient perspective, but as a person, I knew she always spoke her mind and was fearless.”

Mihalov was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May and underwent chemotherapy. She lost her hair and suffered neuropathy in her hands.

“I don’t get angry,” she said. “I’m always up, always positive. You can’t get mad about things. It doesn’t help.”

Mihalov is a longtime quilter who learned to sew as a young girl in West Virginia. She has made more than 200 quilts, including the one that now hangs in the consultation room in Munster.

“I never take a penny,” Mihalov said. “I just love to do it and for other people to see them.”

She donated the quilt she crafted with the help of her daughter to the Franciscan Health Munster Breast Center during a recent appointment.

“The quilt is a perfect addition to the consult room, which is the first place my patients know they are getting a biopsy,” Konda said. “The quilt has a calming effect in the room and also represents resilience. She is proceeding through this journey with grace and a positive attitude, beautifully captured by the quilt with beautiful flowers and greenery, representing new beginnings, hope and courage that I hope every patient sees when they look at the quilt.”

One out of eight women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. About 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer are diagnosed every year.