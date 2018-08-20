PORTAGE -- A candlelight vigil to honor the life of the late Caleb Wilson, 3, will be held at Amphitheatre at Founders Square on Saturday.
The event, which will be held at 6301 South Founders Square, will begin at 7 p.m.
The Portage Park Board on Monday approved the request which came from a family friend of the Wilson family, Parks Assistant Superintendent Lori Wilkie said.
"The family is requesting a public vigil to gather and grieve and offer condolences to the family," Wilkie said.
The board also agreed to waive any facility fee per a request from the family friend.
The family's representative did not attend the meeting.
Caleb was struck and killed on Aug. 7 by an eastbound train on the CSX tracks just yards from his home in Woodland Village Mobile Home Park.
Caleb's little sister, Ellie, 2 who was with her brother, was also struck by the train.
Although Caleb was pronounced dead at the scene, Ellie was seriously injured and airlifted to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer's Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition.
Ellie's condition is unknown, as the family has requested privacy while she recovers.
Caleb and Ellie are the children of Kelsey Benson and Jacob Wilson.
Police are continuing to investigate, but Police Chief Troy Williams said family members believed the two sneaked out of the home through a screen door without the adults' knowledge. The adults were actively searching for the toddlers when the collision occurred.
Williams said officer Laura Lightfoot was first on the scene. Caleb was found deceased while Ellie was found crying and with noticeable injuries.
Woodland Village Mobile Home Park is just south of U.S. 20 and west of Ind. 249. It backs up to the CSX tracks. The only separation between the park is a steep, weed-filled embankment. The family lived about four mobile homes from the tracks.
Some mobile home park residents, including Shelby Jones, have organized a petition to install a fence between the railroad tracks and the neighborhood where Caleb was killed.
The residents are comparing a private pool, considered a public nuisance, to railroad tracks that closely abut their mobile-home neighborhood, and arguing similar precautions should be taken to protect children from both potential dangers.
Jones said the petition at change.org/p/city-of-portage-indiana-help-create-a-safer-community has garnered more than 2,000 signatures, but apparently has not gathered any attention from CSX railroad.
The petition was posted the day after Caleb was struck and killed.
Jones and others started the petition the next day, initially aimed at the railroad company to install a fence between the community and tracks. Jones said Wednesday telephone messages and emails made to the company had not been returned.
A company spokesman did not specifically answer questions about the idea of a fence last week after requests for a comment.