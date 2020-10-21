Canned goods

If you open a can of worms, the only way to re-can them may be to get a much bigger can. That option was unavailable to declarer in today’s deal.

South tried four spades at his second turn, reasonably enough. (Not every player would have rebid three diamonds freely as North, with a minimum in high cards and a singleton spade.) When West led the king of hearts, South took the ace, ruffed a heart in dummy and tried the A-K of diamonds.

Alas for him, West ruffed, cashed two hearts and also got the black-suit aces for down two.

First trick

Declarer opened the proverbial can at Trick One: He must let West’s king of hearts win. If West leads another heart — as good a defense as any — South can ruff in dummy, still saving his ace, and lead a club to his queen and West’s ace.

If West then leads a third heart, South can take the ace, lead a diamond to dummy and discard his last low heart on the king of clubs. He can arrange to force out West’s ace of trumps and take the rest.

Daily question

You hold: S A 5 3 2 H K Q J 10 2 D 6 C A 7 4. Your partner opens one spade. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: This hand has such great slam potential that you should tell your partner right away. Jump to three hearts, planning to show spade support next. If he has a suitable minimum such as K Q 10 6 4, A 3, A 7 5 3, 5 3, you can make seven spades, and he should appreciate the value of his aces and make sure you reach at least a small slam.

