Kevin and Patricia Cappo, of Munster, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Merakesh Cappo, to Michael Victor Fenton, son of Jeffrey and Maria Fenton, of Bradley, Illinois. An August 14 wedding has been planned in Bradley, Illinois.
Cappo-Fenton Engagement
From the Celebrations: Congratulations, Kevin and Patricia! series
