Car wash fundraiser goes waterless this year

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, and Michigan City Area Schools will once again be “United for the United Way” as they hold their traditional Car Wash fundraiser on Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash will be “waterless” this year. The organizations are instead encouraging donors to donate online or drop off a donation at Ames Field on Monday on Monday.

Representatives from the three entities will be stationed from 11 a.m.l-4 p.m. at Ames to accept donations of any amount. Those wishing to donate online can do so at https://www.unitedwaylpc.org/ on Monday. (All donations made that day will be credited to the car wash effort.)

A minimum donation of $5 is suggested. However, an “elite” waterless wash service is offered to businesses or individuals who donate $100 and above. Donors at this level will be presented with a special certificate and a thank you gift from United Way of LaPorte County, and will be invited to have a photo opportunity with Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell or School Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins, Ph.D The “Fire Pup” will be making an appearance to greet donors, as well.

WEFM and WIMS radio will both be broadcasting live from Ames Field during the event.