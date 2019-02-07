Stand-up comedians, including a Cards Against Humanity writer and "the best undiscovered comedian from Indiana," will take the stage next Friday at Crown Brewing in Crown Point.
Local 219 will stage the comedy showcase Laugh Local! at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 15 upstairs at Crown Brewing at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point.
Shannon Rostin, who has performed locally at “A Better Comedy Show” and The Hobart Arts Theater’s “An Unforgettable Night to Help You Forget," will produce and host the Laugh Local! show, which is in its third running at the craft brewery.
Performers include previous Laugh Local! performer Paul Kendall, "A Better Comedy Show" co-producer Brad Rickert, Chicago-based comic Rebekah Gibson, Cards Against Humanity contributing writer Carly Ballerini, and Indianapolis-based stand-up comic Dwight Simmons, who's released the comedy albums "Pacifist Aggressive" and "Sip and Pass" on iTunes.
"Carly is a contributing writer for Cards Against Humanity and produces 'Arguments and Grievances' and 'Ladylike in Chicago,' has opened for Shane Torres and Hari Kondabolu and featured for Mary Mack, and done a million festivals of note," Local 219 said in a news release. "Dwight’s comedy has been featured on Moveon.org and he was recently named as Indiana’s entry for Thrillist.com’s 'The Best Undiscovered Comedian From Every State.' He is the host of the web series 'BrewTube Comedy' and a contributing writer for Craftbeer.com and CollegeHumor."
Thrillest described Simmons' stand-up material as "affable yet button-pushing comedy."
Tickets are $10, not including fees, and can be found by searching for "Laugh Local!" in Crown Point at Eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 219-663-4545 or visit www.crownbrewing.com.