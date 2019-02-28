Jay Edwards, at age 17, has already discovered his career path and a job he loves in a high demand field.
Edwards, a Valparaiso High School senior, credits attendance at Porter County Career and Technical Center for helping him in his career quest.
"I fell in love with machining. I like to work with my hands and the machining class allows me to do that as well as to use basic math and other skills that I like to use," Edwards said.
Edwards said the class in precision machining, helped him get a job at Task Force Tips, and he is headed to Vincennes University after high school to further his education.
"In the fall after I graduate from Valparaiso High School, I plan to go to school to receive a two-year machining degree. I would eventually love to go on and get a mechanical engineering degree," Edwards said.
Success stories for students like Edwards abound, according to Porter County Career and Technical Center director Jon Groth.
Groth said career centers like the one he directs in Valparaiso and those throughout Northwest Indiana offer a great opportunity to high school students to receive advantages of getting on-the-job training while receiving credits or certifications.
"Students graduating from high school today will be shaping the economic destiny of our country. Our graduates will be entering an increasingly complex and globally competitive workplace environment. That is why it is so important for today's young adults to leave high school with technical skills and positive workplace attitudes. They need to experience their future careers while still in high school. In our programs, we promote lifelong learning and the value of education. Our students leave high school well-prepared for their futures," Groth said.
Expanding options
Some 1,200 students attended the Valparaiso center this past year, including juniors and seniors from all Porter County high schools and Hobart High School.
New offerings at the center included a Fire and Rescue Program hosted at the Emergency Responder Training Center, and a recently opened Beauty School Depot in the 1912 Grand Trunk depot that was re-purposed into a cosmetology school, Groth said.
"Students in that program are flourishing," Groth said.
Gianna Mesarina, 22, said she found her career path, one that led to teaching, while attending the Area Career Center in Hammond.
Mesarina, who is a kindergarten teacher in the Munster School District, recalls as a Whiting High School sophomore taking an interest in the career center offerings following one of the center's presentations.
She was impressed with what she saw and decided to attend the center, while attending Whiting High School, both her junior and senior years.
"My first year at the career center they placed me in a Hammond school classroom, including a Head Start class at Edison and a kindergarten class. It was my favorite time," Mesarina said.
Mesarina, while at the center, obtained her associate degree for preschools and daycares, so when she attended Purdue University she worked at a daycare in West Lafayette.
The job helped pay her tuition at Purdue, where she received her degree in elementary education.
Both Mesarina's younger brothers attended the career center — one in construction management and one in graphic arts and design.
"When I thought of going to the career center I had the idea it was more trades. It's great to see the diversity. I loved it so much," Mesarina said.
The new vocational education
Jessica Golden, 24, graduated from Gavit High School while attending the career center her junior and senior years. Golden graduated in May of 2017 from Ball State University with a degree in advertising and a certificate in journalism.
She said taking classes in digital and imaging design at the center gave her a leg up on her present job as a marketing specialist at Charter School Network in Chicago.
"I couldn't put a dollar amount on it, but the career center experience put me two years ahead in graphic design," Golden said.
Golden also points to her younger brother, John Golden, who at 19 is already in the workforce and in a job he loves.
"I used my brother as an example of having a skill-set that he used to join the workforce. You don't necessarily have to go to college," Golden said.
John Golden said he also attended Gavit High School while attending the career center, where he took welding and industrial maintenance classes his junior and senior years.
"I got into apprenticeships while in high school, and the way it works out, the week after I graduated I was on the job as an apprentice making a reasonable wage," Golden said.
He had contemplated while still in high school going to a four-year college, such as Purdue University.
"There was a point in time I was prepared to go to college," Golden said. Instead Golden is working in a high demand, good paying job with plans to buy his own home soon.
"There's such a push to go to a four-year college, and I think welders and pipefitters may be looked down upon, but they can make and decent and incredible wage from construction," Golden said.
Jay Edwards agrees: "I would definitely encourage anyone who is interested in working with their hands and problem solving to attend the career center. That's why I fell in love with what I do. Vocational education has definitely changed. It used to be where bad kids went to, but that's definitely changed...They talk about the skill gap and I see it. Most of the experienced machinists are older guys on their way to retirement. It's a field that is booming and we're hurting for people," Edwards said.
Scott Miller, the director of the Area Career Center in Hammond, said one of the newer offerings at the center is pre-engineering.
"It's been here three years. It will make them a steelworker in the future," Miller said.
One of the biggest demand areas is in health occupations.
"Many hospital partners have 50 percent reimbursement. They are desperate for entry level people. It (health occupations) remains at the biggest need," Miller said.
Grants are also available to assist high school students pay the cost of their first year tuition to attend local colleges like Ivy Tech as part of the state's Next Level Jobs program.