Carefree attitude

One player at my club embraces the game but doesn’t much care about his results. He enjoys the social interaction.

“I know you’ve written that winning bridge is a matter of avoiding silly errors,” he said to me. “But if you don’t do dumb things now, you won’t have funny stories to tell later.”

My friend was declarer at four spades, and West led the A-Q of clubs. Declarer put up dummy’s king, and East ruffed and led the jack of hearts. South won in dummy and led the nine of trumps to ... his jack.

Overruff

West took the king and led a low club, and when East ruffed with the eight, South had to overruff with an honor and lose to West’s ten of trumps. Down one.

South’s play in trumps was wrong. West’s opening bid marked him with the king, so South should take the ace and lead the jack, avoiding the defensive “uppercut.”

Not many competitive bridge players have the same attitude as my friend. I envy him in a way, but playing well and winning are gratifying also.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 H A K 7 5 2 D A J 10 C K 8 7 4. You open one heart, your partner responds 1NT, you bid two clubs and he tries two spades. What do you say?

Answer: Partner doesn’t have spades; he didn’t respond one spade. His odd second bid shows a hand your two clubs greatly improved. He has a big club fit and maybe strength in spades. Bid five clubs. Partner’s hand may be A 8 3, 3, Q 7 6, Q 10 6 5 3 2. If his hand is a bit stronger, he can bid slam.

