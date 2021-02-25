Cargill launches new dog treat brand

Cargill, which operates local grain processing facilities in Hammond and at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, has launched a new line of butcher-quality dog treats.
The Minnesota-based food company, which is the nation's largest privately owned company by revenue, is rolling out The Chompery dog treats for rewards, training, bonding and entertainment for one's pooch.
Cargill will offer dogs bones, ribs, windpipes and jerkies that were sourced and produced in the United States. They will be all-natural and single-ingredient to keep up with the largest consumer trends.
“Dog owners have so many reasons to treat their pets. Whether they are training a pup, rewarding their dog for good behavior or keeping them entertained while busy, dog owners require the right type of treat,” Cargill Marketing Manager Kelsie Reuter said. “The Chompery was developed with a variety of all-natural, single-ingredient products, so dog owners can have a treat on hand that they feel good about feeding their pet on any occasion.”
Cargill surveyed pet owners throughout the United States and found many want natural treats that are easily digestible. More than half of dog owners said sourcing was important and they sought treats that are made in the United States.
As the coronavirus pandemic has kept people home, about 90% of dog owners surveyed by Cargill said they were spending more or at least the same on their pets. About 18% said they were giving their pets more treats, while 12% said they gave them more chews and bones.
Cargill plans to sell The Chompery products outside of the pet section in the meat aisle at grocery stores across North America since pet treat purchases are frequent but unplanned 65% percent of the time, the company found in its survey.
The food company employs about 155,000 workers in 70 countries, including at its Northwest Indiana locations.
For more information, visit www.TheChompery.com or cargill.com.
