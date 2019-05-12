Carol Burns, RN, BSN, St. Mary Medical Center

A nurse for 40 years, Carol Burns has served as a mentor to the nurses she has worked with, always available to answer a question, talk through patient care, teach new techniques and lend support.
Yet, not once, has she stopped learning. She may be considered a teacher to many at St. Mary Medical Center, especially nurses learning the ropes as they begin their careers. But she considers herself a student of her profession, always willing to learn new techniques as a surgical nurse so that patients receive the best care.
“Everything is always changing in surgical care,” Burns said. “Nursing is a very actively changing career. Different medications, ways to treat things. You’re always learning. Your mind is never not learning.”
In addition to being a team player, she was a team leader for several years, serving as a charge nurse in the surgical department at St. Mary. Before beginning her career at what used to be St. Mary’s Mercy Hospital in Gary, Burns working in nursing homes and as a nurse’s aide during high school.
It was then that she realized she wanted to spend her career helping people.
“It was rewarding,” the Valparaiso resident said. “There were people who didn’t have family, and you could help make them feel better.”
But rather than work in a chronic care setting, she preferred acute care and ultimately chose to become a surgical nurse.
“Over time, you see patients come in and out, but you’re doing something where you can make them feel better right away,” Burns said.
Each day is different, whether it’s caring for patients who are having open heart surgery or those have gallbladder surgery.
But one thing remains the same — her dedication to improving the lives of patients, many of whom are experiencing the worst moment of their lives.
“She works very hard, and has been on call for more nights and weekends than I can count,” says her daughter, Kris Burns. “She refuses to leave the hospital position to work at a small doctor’s office or clinic because she loves helping people, especially in emergency surgery situations.”
Burns’ sister, Marlyce Farabaugh, says it’s that dedication that makes her the go-to person in surgery at the hospital.
“Carol is a great example of medical care at its best,” she said. “The surgical staff are not the only ones who depend on her. The surgical physicians do as well because she has worked with so many of them over the years and contributes so much toward the success of their surgeries.”
Going “above and beyond” not only for her co-workers and patients, but her family as well, has created “truly an angel here on earth,” Farabaugh said.
“She exemplifies the best in nursing due to her knowledge and abilities, along with the empathy and care for others she has always shown,” she said.
At 62, Burns says she plans to care for patients for another three to four years.
“It’s a very active job and it’s hard on your body because we lift, we move, we run,” she said. “As long as I can do it, though, I’m going to continue. It’s a good job and very rewarding.”