Please complete our required application that can be found on our website hwhanimalrescue.com Cleo and Carson are bonded brothers, about... View on PetFinder
Carson & Cleo (BONDED BROTHERS)
D'Andre Lamar Spears, 33, of Merrillville, faces four counts of Level 6 felony fraud, Lake Criminal Court records said.
Authorities have identified a man who died in a fatal crash at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 in Crown Point on Thursday night.
Chesterton Chief of Police Tim Richardson instructed people to avoid the area, which was largely blocked off Tuesday afternoon.
A person was shot at one of Northwest Indiana's most popular beaches as people started to flock back to the Lake Michigan lakefront on Memorial Day weekend.
A former Porter County police officer is going to prison for child neglect that left his young son severely disabled.
The judge said he watched a video of the 36-minute beating April 27, 2021, at the couple's apartment in Gary and was stunned by how casual and cool defendant Sylvester Okafor appeared to be.
Officer Nicholas M. Range, 32, pleaded guilty May 10 to official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and was placed on probation for six months.
While speaking with the daughter of a woman suspected in a shooting, an officer noticed injuries to the girl's hands. Further investigation revealed the girl's body was covered in scars, record state.
The Merrillville Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning the incident contact Detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, Ext. 348.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.