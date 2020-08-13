Casino comps are great, but free odds are the best

In order to take advantage of the odds bet, you must have a line bet on the table, either on the Pass or the Don't Pass (or on the Come or Don't Come). Playing odds is essential to taking advantage of the money-making opportunities at dice.

When you make a bet on the Pass Line on the come out roll, you win even money if the roll is 7 or 11, you lose if the roll is 2, 3, or 12, and you have a contract bet if the roll is a point (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10). If the shooter rolls the point number again before a seven you win even money.

When you make a bet on Don't Pass on the come out roll, you win even money if the roll is 2 or 3, you lose if the roll is 7 or 11, it's a "push" if the roll is 12, and the bet remains to be decided if it's a point. If the shooter rolls a seven before the point number, you win even money.

If in fact you've bet the Pass Line and a point is rolled on the come out, you automatically become the underdog to win that bet because the odds are 2 to 1 against you that a 4 or 10 will be rolled before a seven; 3 to 2 against you that a 5 or 9 will be rolled before a seven; and 6 to 5 against you that a 6 or 8 will be rolled before a seven. You can't pick the bet up and you'll only be paid even money if you win.