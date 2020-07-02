Casino safety measures create Blackjack opportunities

At least for starters, if you don't keep track of anything else, watch for the number of lower-value cards, especially the fours, fives, and sixes, to come out of the shoe. Such cards are powerful ones for the dealer because they make him draw to big hands.

The more of them to come out of the shoe, the better. If you detect an inordinate number of them have been played out and there are still a few deals left in the shoe, you could have a situation that's in the player's favor.

If you get ambitious, keep a side count of the aces. One great advantage that players have in the game is the fact they are paid 3-2 for a blackjack. But the only possible way to get a blackjack is with an ace. If a majority of the aces have been played out, the chances are less likely you'll get a blackjack and it may not be a good time to make a bigger than normal bet.

If you're a five-dollar player and consistently make five-dollar bets, the casino will "grind" your money from you no matter how good a player you are or no matter how much short-term luck you may have.

If you sit there for any length of time and play $5 a hand, the game is structured in such a way you're either going to wind up losing, wining a little or simply breaking even.