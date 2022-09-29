Casino Scene: Smart slot play means putting a reality check on bonus rounds

We all know what we're up against when we play the slots: A computer program that guarantees a profit for the casino.

Players as a collective group are guaranteed to be returned a vast majority of the money the machine takes in. Remember, there are thousands of people who play the machine over the course of a year. There is only one casino operator.

What a slot machine possesses in the way of eye appeal is vitally important to both slot machine manufacturers and casino executives. The colors, the sights, the sounds, the name of the game, and the jackpot symbols and how they are depicted play a major role in attracting potential players to sit down and try their luck.

Some time ago slot machines went commercial when International Game Technology/Anchor Gaming introduced Wheel of Fortune, a slot format based on the television game show.

The popularity of Wheel of Fortune paved the way for Williams Gaming to enter into a licensing agreement with Hasbro Inc.'s Parker Brothers unit and unveil machines with a Monopoly theme, taking advantage of the board game that has been an American institution since the Great Depression.

The so-called "bonus game revolution" in the slot machine industry rages on. The competition is fierce among manufacturers to create games that keep players coming back for more.

Even though bonus games give players the illusion they are getting something extra for their slot machine play, it is in reality just that, an illusion.

As much fun as it may be to watch the Wheel of Fortune wheel spin for a "bonus" pay out, as excited and filled with anticipation as a player may be watching bonus symbols and multipliers line up, that player is still paying for it, often times in a way he or she may not realize.

For example, all of the money paid out in bonuses comes from the base game itself. If a machine is programmed to return to players 93 percent of what it takes in, any bonuses are paid out of that amount.

There is no "extra" money put aside for bonuses. Games are programmed to take a percentage from the base game and put it into the bonus feature aspect. That means the amount of money the machine is programmed to pay for winning combinations outside the bonus feature can be affected.

The bottom line with casino owners and operators is which games generate the most profits. Games with bonus feature components and bonus jackpots are the stars.

Don't be fooled into thinking you're getting something extra, or that you're getting a bonus in addition to what you're entitled to get.

BONUS ROUND-UP

