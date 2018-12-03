In the summer of 1993, four years of stops and starts in the Indiana General Assembly ended when a bill authorizing casino gambling in Indiana became law. It authorized five sites along Lake Michigan, five along the Ohio River, and one near French Lick, to be home to water-based gaming facilities.
Two years later, the first casino would open in Evansville. By 2000, 11 would be open for gaming.
Northwest Indiana's casinos would see gaming revenue peak in 2007, when revenue during the state's fiscal year was near $1.3 billion. In recent years, revenue has stabilized around $935 million, the fiscal 2018 total.
A quarter-century after Indiana decided to become a casino state, it's watching an industry consolidate in an effort to achieve economies of scale while adapting to changing consumer tastes and newly legalized opportunities, including land-based gaming and, possibly, sports betting.
Consolidation
Today, there are 13 state-regulated gaming establishments in Indiana, and one Native American-owned casino. The former are mostly owned by large, publicly traded companies with national presences — the sole exception being Gary's Majestic Star. The public companies, now including Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming, have been active in the past year with purchases and consolidations that have had significant implications for Indiana.
Locally, that's included the transfer of ownership of Ameristar Casino and Hotel in East Chicago from the former Pinnacle Entertainment to Penn National. Also, Horseshoe Hammond owner Caesars Entertainment added the state's two "racinos" — the central Indiana casino-racetrack combinations — to a portfolio that also includes Horseshoe Southern Indiana. And, Boyd Gaming, owner of Blue Chip Casino and Hotel in Michigan City, added Belterra Casino Resort in southern Indiana, which was formerly a Pinnacle property.
"These transactions reduced the number of companies operating Indiana’s 13 casino and racino licenses from 10 to seven," Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director Sara Gonso Tait noted in the commission's annual report for fiscal year 2018, which concluded June 30. "It is a positive reflection upon the business environment in Indiana that so many gaming companies sought to increase their stake here."
Caesars Entertainment announced completion of the acquisition of the two central Indiana racetrack and casino facilities, previously owned by Centaur Holdings, on July 17. Caesars bought the racinos for $1.7 billion, adding Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville to its Indiana properties.
The deal increased its annual gaming revenue to more than 50 percent of the state's total.
"Indiana will be our largest market after this acquisition, besides Nevada," Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Mark Frissora said at the June 28 Indiana Gaming Commission meeting during which the sale was approved.
One reason for the deals is the addition of new members to casino companies' lucrative membership rewards programs. And, it adds new properties that the company can invite those members to visit through incentive programs.
The central Indiana racinos, which have more than 6.5 million guests combined each year, had more than 1.1 million members in its loyalty program. Those members will be added to Caesars' Total Rewards loyalty program.
"The Centaur acquisition expands our footprint to the attractive central Indiana region with exciting new destinations that are profitable, well-capitalized and highly complementary to our existing portfolio," Frissora said in a statement when the deal was completed.
On Oct. 18, Penn National Gaming completed its acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, owner of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino and Hotel, concluding a $2.8 billion transaction first announced last December.
Penn National now has 40 properties in 18 states after acquiring Pinnacle's 16 in 11 states. Penn said it now will operate more than 49,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and nearly 9,000 hotel rooms, and employ more than 30,000 people.
Penn National CEO Timothy Wilmott said the acquisition of Pinnacle increases to 5 million the number of active customers in its player rewards database.
Adding properties also has offered scale-related savings for the expanded companies.
"We expect to realize approximately $100 million in cost-related synergies and expect to generate further revenue synergies through efforts such as monetizing our database, cross-marketing our properties, sports wagering and further leveraging our social gaming platform," Wilmott said.
In addition to Ameristar, Penn National owns Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, as well as the Hollywood casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, and Prairie State Gaming, through which it operates video gaming terminals at non-casino businesses in Illinois.
The year's last announced transaction was an outgrowth of the Penn-Pinnacle merger — the sale of three Penn National casinos to Boyd Gaming, owner of Michigan City-based Blue Chip Casino and Hotel. Boyd's acquisitions included Belterra Casino Resort in southern Indiana as well as casinos in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
Projects
Casinos also have been stepping up their game in their offerings, both in the casino and the associated facilities.
This year, Ameristar Casino completed two significant projects, opening a new high-limit gaming room during the summer, a $6 million project representing the first move to land-based gaming in Northwest Indiana. Ameristar also completed a $15 million floor-to-ceiling renovation of its casino boat.
The high-limit room is home to 95 slot and video poker machines, 12 blackjack tables and two baccarat tables. Amenities include two food stations and a full-service bar, televisions, private restrooms and around-the-clock personalized service with a dedicated cage and a MyChoice player’s club rewards center.
"It's a different experience," Ameristar Vice President and General Manager Matt Schuffert said at its opening. "Our guests are used to playing on a multi-level gaming boat." The new room "is a space they don't have to leave" to get to different games and amenities.
Blue Chip began construction in early October on an $11 million expansion of its conference and convention space. Meeting space will increase by half with the 14,800-square-foot addition. The project is expected to be completed early next fall.
Blue Chip also took a small step into land-based gaming, now offering video poker at its sports bar.
Future
The expansions and renovations follow other projects in recent years intended to improve gaming options in an increasingly competitive environment.
In Northwest Indiana, the opening of Four Winds South Bend extended competition to the east, especially challenging Blue Chip. But while its gaming revenue was down about 5 percent through the first three quarters of 2018, its parent company's CEO said things are going better than predicted.
"It continues to perform ahead of our earlier projections," Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith said.
And casinos are looking ahead to new opportunities in sports gambling and possibly other online options.
"This is a unique moment in our industry," Smith said. With a partnership with FanDuel and agreement with MGM resorts, "we have the potential access to 15 states across the country, representing more than 36 percent of the population."
While sports betting isn't legal in Indiana, legislators have begun taking a hard look at having Indiana join the six states with legal gambling during the 2019 General Assembly. Indiana would follow Delaware, New Jersey, West Virginia, Mississippi and New Mexico in legalizing sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court in May struck down a federal sports-wagering ban. Nevada has allowed sports betting since 1931.
The Indiana Gaming Commission is preparing to add sports wagering to its portfolio should the General Assembly decide to legalize it, the IGC's Sarah Tait said during a legislative committee hearing this year.
She told the committee that sports betting "is something that has been successfully regulated (elsewhere) for years, so we're not going to have to reinvent the wheel."
A study for the state by Eilers and Krejcik Gaming found that, within five years, in-person and mobile sports bets in Indiana are likely to total $256 million a year. They calculate that would result in 2,281 direct and indirect new jobs and $38 million in annual new state tax revenue.
And the study suggested sports betting, particularly if it's allowed on mobile devices, could grow Indiana's overall gaming market in the demographic casino operators most want to see growth — individuals wagering on sports tend to be younger and more affluent than the average casino patron.