Casinos getting back into the promotional swing of things

After reopening under extraordinary safety and health restrictions following a 3 ½ month state-mandated shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, casinos in the Region are starting to test the promotional waters for the first time.
Promotions are a major component of a casino’s marketing engine. Because of crowd gathering, social distancing can be compromised. With that as a priority, the properties that have launched promotions under the “new normal” will do so by taking all the necessary precautions.
Let’s take a look at some of the events that are planned:
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 Supercharge Challenge at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford. You could drive away in one of three Dodge Challenger R/T vehicles that will be given away from noon to 10 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 6.
On the day of the promotion, two winners of $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play will be selected at Noon, 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8 p.m. The automobiles will be awarded in drawings at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. A final drawing at 10 p.m. will award $1,000 in cash to two winners.
W Club members receive one free entry now through Sept. 6 by swiping their players card at a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds casino location. Players may earn additional entries by playing slots and table games using their card.
Also, at Four Winds, Senior Day promotional Wednesdays and Thursdays have returned, giving W Club members age 55 and older some great food and beverage discounts, as well as something extra for playing.
On Wednesdays at the New Buffalo, Hartford, and Dowagiac casino locations, receive 25 percent off at Timbers or 25 percent off at Hard Rock Café in New Buffalo. Earn 100 W Club points and you will receive $10 in instant credit/free slot play when you swipe your card at a kiosk between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
On Thursdays at the South Bend Four Winds destination, receive 25 percent off at Timbers or 25 percent off at Kankakee Grille. Earn 100 W Club points at the property and receive $10 in instant credit/free slot play when you swipe your card at a kiosk between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Please visit the W Club promotional center for complete information.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property is moving full speed ahead with several promotions this month and next, including the “Housewarming Hotseats” which is scheduled every Friday through Sunday (starting Friday, Aug. 7) and continuing through Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every promotional day.
One winner of $250 in free slot play and a special housewarming gift will be announced every hour from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. One winner at 8 p.m. will be awarded $500 in free slot play plus a kitchen appliance.
The “Win the Room of Your Dreams” will be held on Sundays (starting Sunday Aug. 9) and continuing through Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.
Each promotional Sunday, a room makeover will be the grand prize. This Sunday it is a $5,000 living room. On Aug. 16 it will be a $5,000 laundry room, followed on Aug. 23 by a $5,000 dining room, and on Aug. 30 with a $10,000 dream bathroom finale.
Earn entries now through the day of the promotion and activate your entries weekly Friday through Sunday at a rewards kiosk.
Also, at Majestic Star, donate $10 each day to Habitat for Humanity now through Aug. 16 and receive $10 in free slot play.
AMERISTAR: MyChoice Rewards Club members age 50 and older will be delighted to learn “Forever Young” is back every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Eligible guests may print out a voucher at a promotional kiosk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the days of the promotion to receive a BOGO meal at Stadium when ordering off the special Forever Young menu or 15 percent off a regular menu item.
Another bonus is a 3-times MyCash multiplier from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the days of the promotion through Aug. 31.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is giving Caesars Rewards members the opportunity to receive a Mystery Rewards Credit multiplier of up to 100-times on Mondays or Tuesdays.
The earning period on promotion days is 6 a.m. to 5:59 a.m. the next day and the activation period from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the promotional kiosks. (Video poker is excluded from this promotion.)
Also, on the first Friday of every month from Noon until 10 p.m., Caesars Rewards members will have the ability to exchange their Reward Credits for a greater amount of free play by receiving $1 in free play for every 100 Reward Credits.
Based upon tier level, the exchange rates are as follows: Gold up to $10, Platinum up to $25, Diamond up to $50, Seven Stars up to $150, and Legends Club up to $250.
Finally, Horseshoe Hammond is offering a 5-times Tier Credit multiplier Aug. 14 through 16, a rare opportunity to upgrade your tier level.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.
