Casinos getting back into the promotional swing of things

After reopening under extraordinary safety and health restrictions following a 3 ½ month state-mandated shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, casinos in the Region are starting to test the promotional waters for the first time.

Promotions are a major component of a casino’s marketing engine. Because of crowd gathering, social distancing can be compromised. With that as a priority, the properties that have launched promotions under the “new normal” will do so by taking all the necessary precautions.

Let’s take a look at some of the events that are planned:

FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 Supercharge Challenge at all four of the Four Winds casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford. You could drive away in one of three Dodge Challenger R/T vehicles that will be given away from noon to 10 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 6.

On the day of the promotion, two winners of $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play will be selected at Noon, 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8 p.m. The automobiles will be awarded in drawings at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. A final drawing at 10 p.m. will award $1,000 in cash to two winners.