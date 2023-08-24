Beginning her career at a very early age, Loretta Young was only 4 years old in the 1917 film Sirens of the Sea. For the next few decades, she would star with some of Hollywood's most famous actors: in 1934, with Cary Grant in Born to Be Bad; in 1935, with Clark Gable in Jack London's Call of the Wild; and in 1946, alongside Orson Welles in The Stranger. Today and through the night, TCM will be featuring some of her lesser-known films, including Life Begins (1932), Midnight Mary (1933), Rachel and the Stranger (1948), A Night to Remember (1942) and Taxi (1931).