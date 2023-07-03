Get ready to travel the world in hilarious fashion tonight on Turner Classic Movies when five of the seven beloved comedy/ musical Road to … movies starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour air (only 1947's Road to Rio and 1962's The Road to Hong Kong are missing). The lineup runs in order of the films' releases, beginning with the one that started it all, 1940's Road to Singapore (pictured), followed by Road to Zanzibar (1941); Road to Morocco (1942), probably the most famous — and best — Road picture, featuring the hit songs "(We're Off on the) Road to Morocco" and "Moonlight Becomes You"; Road to Utopia (1945); and Road to Bali (1952). — Jeff Pfeiffer