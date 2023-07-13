Noir to Die For! MOVIES!, beginning at 5 a.m. Enjoy nearly 24 hours of terrific film noir titles, many of which are not often seen on television. Featured, in order, are I Died a Thousand Times (1955), starring Jack Palance, Shelley Winters and Lee Marvin; 1950's Harriet Craig (pictured), led by Joan Crawford and Wendell Corey; To the Ends of the Earth (1948), with Dick Powell and Signe Hasso; Hunt the Man Down (1950), featuring Gig Young and Lynne Roberts; Fourteen Hours (1951), starring Paul Douglas, Richard Basehart, Grace Kelly and Barbara Bel Geddes; The Fallen Sparrow (1943), with John Garfield, Maureen O'Hara and Walter Slezak; The Big Punch (1948), headlined by Wayne Morris and Lois Maxwell; Clash by Night (1952), starring Barbara Stanwyck, Robert Ryan, Marilyn Monroe and Paul Douglas; Whiplash (1948), featuring Dane Clark, Alexis Smith, Zachary Scott and Eve Arden; The Verdict (1946), starring Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Joan Lorring; and House of Bamboo (1955), led by Robert Stack and Robert Ryan.
