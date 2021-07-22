‘Catch’ a Region debut at Reinhart Auditorium

Mike Reinhart, director of Ross Summer Music Theatre’s “Catch Me if You Can,” was surprised when he heard the early '00s big screen hit was to be adapted into a musical.

“The movie has so much action and there’s so many locations, I thought ‘how are you going to do that on stage and make it effective?’” he said. “But it’s really interesting what they did.”

Running July 23 through Aug. 1 at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium, “Catch Me If You Can” is the based on a true story of skilled con artist Frank Abingale Jr., whose deceptive practices have raised flags with the FBI. The feds send agent Carl Hanratty on what becomes a cross country trek to try and track Abingale down.

“Catch” takes its cue from Abingale’s autobiography of the same name, which Stephen Spielberg turned into a film in 2002 starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. Grammy, Tony and Emmy winning composer Marc Shaiman adapted “Catch” as a musical, which made its stage debut in Seattle in 2009.

Making its Broadway debut in 2011 and featuring songs such as “Live in Living Color,” “Don’t Break the Rules” and “Favorite Time of Year,” the musical caught four Tony Award nominations and took home the Best Performance by Leading Actor award for Norboer Leo Butz’ portrayal of Hanratty.