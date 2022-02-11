Cauli Feb 11, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 30-year-old woman reported missing in Dyer, police say The Dyer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jeanna Marie Macocha, who turns 31 years old in a few weeks. Woman driving 85 mph when she struck Highland man, who later died, charges state Damico is charged in the August fatal crash with a felony count of reckless homicide and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, a court document states. Child found parents following murder-suicide in Portage home, police say The Indiana Department of Child Services is working to find the daughter temporary housing and care. WATCH NOW: Man charged with attempted murder in officer's shooting Detective Sgt. William Fazekas was shot and wounded about 1 p.m. Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his shoulder, Gary police said. Hammond trucking company must rezone abandoned Gary schools before relocating "I don’t understand why they would want to plop it in among houses," one Gary resident said. Hammond man charged with attempted murder in Chicago highway violence crackdown "If you engage in criminal activity on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be arrested, and you will be charged with the most serious charges under the law," state police said. Chicago Assembly Plant to idle next week because of chip shortage, putting thousands out of work Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant will again be idled next week as the worldwide semiconductor shortage drags on. Teacher accused of repeatedly raping student, threatening to kill her, charges say "That's where I'm going to throw your body after I murder you," John M. Doty reportedly told the girl, according to charging documents. Woman charged with sending mail laced with suspected PCP to jail inmate The woman is the fifth person to be charged since Lake County sheriff's police began an investigation in spring 2021 into suspicious mail sent to inmates at the Lake County Jail, court records show. 'Massive' commercial, industrial complex planned for Merrillville Crow Holdings is acquiring about 196 acres of land along Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues to construct multiple facilities.