Cedar Lake resident wins car
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Merrillville football program has been placed on probation through next summer.
The crash occurred about noon Saturday after a driver fled a minor traffic crash at a gas station and entered I-65 going the wrong way, officials said.
In keeping with protocol following an officer-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Department was brought in to investigate the incident, the police chief said.
"His whole back is road rash," the Portage mother said.
The contractor killed in a construction accident Friday at a NIPSCO substation in Cedar Lake has been identified.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Around noon, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the driver of the vehicle struck another vehicle head-on, state police said. A third car then struck the Chevrolet.
The individual was employed with Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO representative said Friday.
Superintendent Todd Terrill wrote in a letter to parents the cancellation was necessary help staff prepare to work this week without full access to the network.