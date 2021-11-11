 Skip to main content
Celebrate: 50th Wedding Anniversary
Anniversary

Celebrate: 50th Wedding Anniversary

walsko.png

Jim and Karen Walsko recently celebrated their 50th wedding on November 13, 2021. Married in Whiting, IN on November 13, 1971, the former Hammond residents, now reside in Dyer, IN. They have two children, daughter, Dana (Paul) Strabavy and son, Dan, and two beautiful granddaughters, Sloane and Marlowe Strabavy. Happiest memories are those spent with family and friends.

