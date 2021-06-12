Celebrating 50 wonderful years together & Sharing a love so true!

What I've learned about marriage through your example is that love can be truly beautiful.

You've shown me that your spouse can be your very best friend; and together, anything is possible. Your victories are doubled and your worries are cut in half.

You've given so much of yourselves to so many and so selflessly. Together, you've made sacrifices and faced unimaginable difficulties.

Despite life's uncertainties, your faith and love have always prevailed. You have built a wonderful family and life together. You're cherished, loved, and appreciated by ALL of your friends and family. Happy 50th Anniversary! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness!

~AnnMarie Andros-Serrano (& Family)

