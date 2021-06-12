 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating 50 wonderful years together & Sharing a love so true!

Celebrating 50 wonderful years together & Sharing a love so true!

60c22abd45224.photo_1-png.png

What I've learned about marriage through your example is that love can be truly beautiful.

You've shown me that your spouse can be your very best friend; and together, anything is possible. Your victories are doubled and your worries are cut in half.

You've given so much of yourselves to so many and so selflessly. Together, you've made sacrifices and faced unimaginable difficulties.

Despite life's uncertainties, your faith and love have always prevailed. You have built a wonderful family and life together. You're cherished, loved, and appreciated by ALL of your friends and family. Happy 50th Anniversary! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness!

~AnnMarie Andros-Serrano (& Family)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts